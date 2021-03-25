Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $73.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $47,040.12 and $73.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 59.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

