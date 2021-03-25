Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Capitalization Hits $105,471.37

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $105,471.37 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00236158 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00061996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00088305 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

