Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Cap Tops $178.91 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for $30.35 or 0.00058405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $178.91 million and $19.92 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.19 or 0.00454453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00057715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00175709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.33 or 0.00799137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00075102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,893,880 tokens.

