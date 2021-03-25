Bitcoinus 1-Day Volume Tops $967.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $38,260.31 and approximately $967.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 119.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,397.92 or 0.99853151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00033251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00073007 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001324 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

