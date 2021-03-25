Bitsdaq (BQQQ) One Day Volume Tops $279.00

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Bitsdaq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitsdaq has a total market cap of $365,641.60 and approximately $279.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00024564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00050399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.43 or 0.00631595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00023816 BTC.

Bitsdaq Profile

Bitsdaq (CRYPTO:BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

