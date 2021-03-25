Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.27% of Black Knight worth $1,562,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Black Knight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

