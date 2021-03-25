BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,962 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of BlackBerry worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.