Blank Wallet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.11 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002462 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.59 or 0.00463810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00058700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00179198 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.00805487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00076948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,486 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.