BLAST Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,504.91 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 97.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, BLAST has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One BLAST token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $49,504.91 and $20.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005628 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,694,757 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

