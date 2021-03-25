Blockport 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,678.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00050303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00631765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockport

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.