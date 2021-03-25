BOMB (BOMB) Trading Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $173,504.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 911,737 coins and its circulating supply is 910,949 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

