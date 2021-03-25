Bonded Finance (BOND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.78 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Bonded Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.43 or 0.00461425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00058462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00179583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.35 or 0.00803398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00076833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

