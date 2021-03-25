Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,189.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,263.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2,023.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,203.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.86.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

