BOScoin Price Reaches $0.0022 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $3,316.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000158 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

