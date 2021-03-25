Bounce Token Market Cap Hits $58.31 Million (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Bounce Token token can now be bought for about $27.98 or 0.00053440 BTC on exchanges. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $58.31 million and $7.11 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bounce Token has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.22 or 0.00453052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00058299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00170317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.45 or 0.00753331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00075448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 tokens. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

