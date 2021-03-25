Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $250.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BYDGF. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.38.

BYDGF traded down $5.59 on Thursday, reaching $179.98. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.14. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $97.13 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

