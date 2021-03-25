Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given a C$250.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) has been given a C$250.00 price target by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.55.

BYD traded down C$7.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$218.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,838. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$132.60 and a one year high of C$245.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$224.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$215.76.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

