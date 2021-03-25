Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$250.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$239.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.55.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD stock traded down C$7.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$218.43. The company had a trading volume of 39,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.57. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$132.60 and a one year high of C$245.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$224.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$215.76.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.