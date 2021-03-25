Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$254.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$250.00 to C$254.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$246.55.

Shares of BYD traded down C$7.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$218.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$224.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$215.76. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$132.60 and a 52-week high of C$245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

