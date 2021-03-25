Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.74

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $13.81. Braskem shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 350,474 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Braskem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

