Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.16% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $1,378,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $163.43 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $1,911,141.76. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,256 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,867 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.