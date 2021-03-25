British Land (LON:BLND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $439.85

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 439.85 ($5.75) and traded as high as GBX 514.20 ($6.72). British Land shares last traded at GBX 514.20 ($6.72), with a volume of 1,825,425 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 488.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 439.85.

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,655 shares of company stock worth $1,303,274 over the last three months.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

