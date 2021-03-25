Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce sales of $52.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.27 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $71.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $218.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.20 million to $218.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $212.51 million to $214.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.

AINV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

AINV opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $867.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

