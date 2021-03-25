Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACI. Truist raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CACI International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CACI International by 2,242.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in CACI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $6,054,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI stock opened at $244.81 on Thursday. CACI International has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.76 and a 200-day moving average of $232.73.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

