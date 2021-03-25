Brokerages Expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to post sales of $1.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $2.01 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 692.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 33.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 28.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 663,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.