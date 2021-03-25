Brokerages Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.25 Million

Brokerages expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report sales of $767.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $721.00 million to $809.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $146.87 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $82.28 and a 1 year high of $149.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

