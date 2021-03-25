Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.81). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

XNCR stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 216,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,064. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

