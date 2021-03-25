Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,855 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,252,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

BBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

