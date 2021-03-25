BSCView Price Down 27.6% This Week (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, BSCView has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $398,564.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.72 or 0.00452626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00058342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00171121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.05 or 0.00753467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00049581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00075938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,627,149 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

Buying and Selling BSCView

