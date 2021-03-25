BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $123.11

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.11 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 148.72 ($1.94). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 146.25 ($1.91), with a volume of 24,512,187 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BT.A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160.33 ($2.09).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

