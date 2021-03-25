Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,333 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.02% of Burlington Stores worth $2,256,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $288.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.68. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $321.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.39.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

