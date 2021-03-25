Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $134.62 million and $36.17 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00333539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000571 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,665,307,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,022,569 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

