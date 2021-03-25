Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.57% of Cable One worth $1,686,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cable One by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,397,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,615,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,765.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,934.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,956.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,335.20 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

