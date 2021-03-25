Callisto Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $217,778.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $217,778.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.87 or 0.03069002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00021383 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

