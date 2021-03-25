Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Moerus Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Moerus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,596 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 8.7% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Cameco worth $21,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Cameco stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 307,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,339. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,647,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.