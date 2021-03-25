Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.07

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.07 and traded as high as C$54.57. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$54.32, with a volume of 285,377 shares trading hands.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The company has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$51.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.07.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.