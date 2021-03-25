Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE MCD remained flat at $$224.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,872. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.