Captrust Financial Advisors Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.49. 14,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $219.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.12.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.