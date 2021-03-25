Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Target by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,615,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,663,000 after acquiring an additional 87,053 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $190.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,139. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

