Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,734 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.32. 11,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.85 and its 200-day moving average is $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.