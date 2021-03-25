Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 27,163 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $23,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.76. 581,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,416,820. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $250.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

