Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,353 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,417. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

