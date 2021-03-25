Carbon Price Reaches $0.28 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 96.6% higher against the dollar. One Carbon token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.72 or 0.00452626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00058342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00171121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.05 or 0.00753467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00049581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00075938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,236,728 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

