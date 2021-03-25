CarMax (KMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average is $105.28. CarMax has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $136.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

