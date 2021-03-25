Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Trading Up 0.6%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)’s share price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 1,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, cash and carry stores, and e-commerce sites; as well as shopping centers. It also offers private label products; and operates as a non-food retailer.

