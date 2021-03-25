Cat Rock Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 13.9% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $145,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Facebook by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

FB traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,841,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.52. The firm has a market cap of $799.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.