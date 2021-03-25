Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Raised by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 156.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 64.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 310,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 831,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,001,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,212. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $237.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.67 and its 200-day moving average is $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

