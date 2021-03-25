Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.84

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.84 and traded as high as $103.45. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $98.95, with a volume of 986,766 shares changing hands.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

