CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $36,839.83 and approximately $429.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 111.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005597 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000627 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

