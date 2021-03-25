CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 311.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

CDW traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,811. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.77 and its 200-day moving average is $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

